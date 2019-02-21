Symposium tackles human trafficking in Broward County

Female Development World Organization to host Human Trafficking Symposium

FORT LAUDERDALE – On Wednesday, February 27th, from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M., Female Development World Organization along with a coalition of local advocacy groups will conduct a discussion on human trafficking and the effects this growing problem in having on South Florida’s most vulnerable residents, its children.

Symposium Panelists

A panel of experts will provide tips on detection and prevention, while Dr. Keisha Gray from the Children Services Council of Broward County will review the recently-released Status of Girls and Young Women in Broward Report.

Additional speakers includes Holly Carotenuto, Human Trafficking Coordinator, Broward County’s Nancy J Cotterman Center; Shanika Ampha, Survivor, Advocate & Founder of Guiding Light Outreach Inc.; and Brittney Liburd Director of Programs, Female Development World Organization Inc.

Moderator for the evening is Community Leader, Roxanne Valies.

The symposium will be held at the African American Research Library Auditorium – 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.

The evening closes with a riveting discussion on the Status of Girls and Young Women in Broward County.

Madalon Law is the sponsor of the event in conjunction with the following organizations: Female Development World Organization (FDWO), Children Services Council of Broward, Nancy J Cotterman Center, African American Research Library, Guiding Light Outreach Inc., Madalon Law Firm, National Council of Negro Women, First S.T.O.P., Cysson Enterprises, R&R Domestic Services, Serenity Family & Children Services, Dr.Sue Charitable Foundation, and Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill