The Best Things to do In Southern Florida

Florida is a dream. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, the sunny state enjoys a consistently pleasant climate, even in winter. This must-see, popular destination in the USA is bordered by a coastal area that stretches for 1,327 kilometres. Florida is the fourth most populous state in the United States. Miami, the densest city in the region, is arguably the most attractive to vacationers. With its many seaside resorts, we can understand why the biggest celebrities spend their summer there. Everyone will find what they are looking for in this marvellous city where fun and adventure are mandatory.

Miami, the Art Deco City

Thanks to its popularity, the city of Miami has conquered the seventh art. Films such as Miami Vice or Casino Royale can attest to this. But the city is a quintessential tourist trap. Don't hesitate to wander the streets of South Beach, a Miami neighborhood lined with Art Deco buildings, galleries, shops, restaurants, and bars. After dark, the places come alive with the opening of nightclubs and cocktail bars, with vibrant Latin music and DJ sets setting the mood. Then set off to explore the Everglades at your will.

Must-do Everglades Park

One of Florida’s most iconic landscapes is Everglades National Park. A flat landscape, swamps that may seem hostile, but a unique ecosystem in the world. The site is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is the largest American park east of the Rockies, with approximately 600,000 hectares. It is a biosphere reserve that is home to many plants but also animals. Birds are present there in great numbers, but also other animals, more than 600 species! The Everglades Park allows you to observe a rather rare and unusual cohabitation between alligators and crocodiles: the American alligator and the American crocodile, a real site to behold.

The Florida Keys and Key West, one of the most beautiful archipelagos

The Keys are this archipelago of islets located in southern Florida. To reach Key West, the southernmost island, from Miami is 166 miles and almost 4 hours by car! It is, therefore, better to plan to spend at least one night there to really appreciate the place. Along the way, stop at Key Largo, the largest islands, where you can find some cool spots to snorkel. It is also possible to take a break on Marathon Island and the beach at Bahia Honda State Park. The color of the water is magnificent there. Fun fact, when you arrive in Key West, you will be only 90 miles from Cuba!