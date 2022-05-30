The Best of Barrington Levy, the Reggae and Dancehall “Canary”

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Known as ‘The Canary’, Barrington Levy is one of modern dancehall music’s pioneers and innovators. Since exploding on the scene 43 years ago as a 15 year-old, he has released a flurry of timeless songs.

Levy’s association with several producers including the flamboyant Henry “Junjo” Lawes, made him a powerhouse throughout the 1980s. During that decade, he lived in the United Kingdom where he had a massive following among West Indians.

It was with Lawes’ Volcano label that Levy took off in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was singing on sound systems when he was introduced to Lawes whose Volcano camp was headed by a ‘boasy’ Albino toaster named Yellowman.

Songs like Looking my Love, Shine Eye Girl and My Woman made Barrington Levy the toast of dances and shows from Kingston to London and Paris.

The Canary is still singing as sweet as ever. On June 10, he is scheduled to be in South Florida performing at Miramar Cultural Center.

Here are some of his finest moments

Shine Eye Gal (1979) — One of the songs that announced Barrington Levy. Produced by Hyman “Jah Life” Wright, who many music insiders credit with giving the singer his ‘bus’.

Prison Oval Rock (1983) — An homage to the Spanish Town Prison Oval, scene of many a dance during the 1980s. Produced by Junjo Lawes, it inspired Chronixx’ Spanish Town Rock.

Black Roses (1983) Another Jah Life production. A sure show-stopper.

Here I Come (1984) — ‘Pull it Danny Dread, ooh, ooh!’. A classic produced by Paul “Jah Screw” Love.

Murderer (1984) — Levy pinpoints the “vampires” roaming Kingston’s streets. ‘Tell dem already, mi a guh tell dem again’. A Jah Life co-production.

Under mi Sensi (1985) — A defiant Levy sings about “bunning” his ganja pipe anywhere he feels. A weed-man anthem produced by Paul “Jah Screw” Love.

Teach The Youth (1986) — Produced by “Witty” Henry out of New York, this track bemoans the lack of educational material emanating from dancehall artists.

She’s Mine (1988) — ‘She’s young, fresh and green’ so ‘hands off, she’s mine’ warns Levy on this Black Scorpio production.

Too Experienced (1990) — Levy does not do many cover songs but he did justice to Bob Andy’s rock steady gem, originally done for Studio One in the late 1960s. Produced by Jah Screw.

Work (1993) — ‘Every posse must work’, Levy implores the lazy on this track, produced by Lee Jaffe. If you listen closely, you can hear the horn hook from Funky Nassau, by Beginning of The End.

Living Dangerously (1995) — One of Barrington Levy’s last chart hits featuring Bounty Killer at his best. Another Jah Screw song.

Bad Boyz (2000) — Levy’s Here I Come is sampled in this collaboration with the rapper Shyne. Peaked at number 57 on the Billboard Hot 100.