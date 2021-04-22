When you’re moving house across the country (or even abroad), it’s often easier to use a car shipping company. There are a bunch of reasons why you might prefer to ship your car instead of driving it. This article is going to explore all of the benefits of using a car shipping company for your big move.

Less Planning

If you’re moving a long way, driving your car can take a lot of planning. You might have to book time off work, book accommodation, and more. Using a car shipping company takes all of the planning out of it. All you have to do is book your shipment and collect your car on the other side. That leaves you with more time to get to know the neighbors!

Less Worry

Driving a long way can cause a lot of stress, especially if you’re not used to it. You might be concerned about crashing the car, getting too tired to drive, not making it in time, and more. Click here to book a car shipping company and remove all of the worries.

You Can Fly Instead

Flying across the country is so much easier than driving and can help you get to your destination quicker so that you have more time to unpack and get settled. If you use a car shipping company, you can fly to your new home in one day. To make sure that your car will be waiting for you when you arrive, it’s important to schedule your shipment to depart before you fly, as transit by land will take a lot longer than by air This is a much less stressful way to move across the country. Especially if you have kids!

Protects Your Vehicle

One of the biggest concerns about driving across the country is damage to your vehicle. Fortunately, when you ship your car across the country, it will be covered by insurance. That means, if any damage is caused along the way, the insurance company will have to pay for it. This is especially important if you have an expensive or exotic car. You can also protect your car further by using an enclosed shipping method, as this will protect it from potential bumps and scratches. You can also use other devices to protect yourself while driving the car.

Saves Money

Shipping your car across the country should cost somewhere between $0.40 and $1.00 per mile (unless it’s a high-end vehicle or you opt for an enclosed truck). That means it can cost significantly less than driving it yourself when you factor in fuel costs, accommodation, and food. Many people think that shipping your car across the country is expensive, but it’s actually very competitively priced.

Move Multiple Vehicles

On average, there are 1.88 vehicles per household in the USA, which means many households have multiple cars. This is one of the biggest reasons that people use a car shipping company. You can move across the country much quicker with the help of a shipping company. Plus, you’ll have all of your vehicles when you arrive.