Push for stronger ties between Miami Beach and Negril, Jamaica

MIAMI BEACH – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has been invited to make a special presentation at the 85th Annual Meeting of the US Conference of Mayors, in Miami Beach to further support the twinning of the City of Miami Beach with the resort town of Negril, Jamaica.

Minister Bartlett, who first made the proposal to Mayor of Miami Beach Philip Levine in February of this year, says the twinning of Negril and Miami Beach will help drive the exchange of technical knowledge, including shoreline maintenance, interest and investment opportunities between the Jamaica and Florida.

“We are moving aggressively to make the twinning of Negril and Miami Beach a reality. I am therefore very happy Mayor Levine was gracious enough to extend an invitation to me to share the proposal in detail, highlighting how mutually beneficial it will be,” said Minister Bartlett.

The 85th Annual Meeting of the US Conference of Mayors, which takes place June 23-26, 2017, will bring together approximately 250 Mayors from across the United States to discuss a wide range of issues. The conference aims to promote the development of an effective national, city and metro-area focused policy; strengthen federal city relationships; and to ensure that federal policy meets urban needs.

The Minister departs the island today (June 23) and is expected to return to the island on June 25, 2017.