The 6 Fastest-Growing Neighborhoods In Miami In 2022

Miami has always been bustling with life, and its diversity attracts a lot of people, motivating them to move to this amazing city. Besides the beautiful beaches and cultural diversity, Miami offers people a plethora of opportunities in the tech scene, a booming economy, and a peaceful living experience.

No matter the neighborhood you decide to visit or move to, there is always something in store for everyone. If you prefer living in a place with a scenic view, Coconut Grove might be a good choice; if you want to be in the heart of the city, Brickell would be the perfect pick. Whether you want to pursue your studies, want to work, or just enjoy the scenic beauty, Miami would be the right choice.

Over the last few decades, Miami has seen a boom in the real estate sector as new residents move in. This influx has led to a massive increase in prices. Despite the increase in property prices, good apartments and homes are being snatched even quicker.

Whether you want to enjoy your time at the beach, need to work, or pursue your studies, finding the perfect neighborhood is crucial. To help you out with the search, we have compiled a list of the top 6 neighborhoods in Miami you can consider for your next big move.

Midtown Miami

This area is a great choice for young professionals and people who want to live near the downtown area. Midtown is a collective of two areas, Edgewater and Wynwood. The place has mesmerizing waterfront properties, modern apartments, and luxury residential buildings for you to consider. The area is also famous for keeping an artistic vibe, especially in the streets. When strolling around the Wynwood area, you will see amazing street art that will make you fall in love if you are a street art enthusiast. There are a plethora of options for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Wynwood is a great choice for the artsy folks out there whereas Edgewater is a calm place, perfect for families and professionals. Edgewater also has waterfront views so you can enjoy the serenity of the place and relax.

When in Midtown Miami, you will never get bored as there are tons of options to explore when it comes to entertainment and recreational activities. The nightlife experience in this neighborhood is top-notch with lots of places to visit. There are several sports courts, water sports areas, and parks. The Selfie Museum and the Miami Design District are also there for people that appreciate art. Wynwood and Edgewater are perfect areas to live if you want to enjoy the serenity and avoid the hectic traffic and the high property prices of downtown Miami. The public transit service of the area is also amazing and connects you to other neighborhoods for an easy commute. However, the place has few options to offer when it comes to schools and educational institutions.

Key Biscayne

Young and active working professionals who want to enjoy island life with their families can opt for Key Biscayne. The area is just south of Brickell and a few minutes’ drive to Downtown Miami. Most workplaces are located in the Downtown area so people prefer living in a peaceful environment away from the city bustle. Key Biscayne is somewhat similar to the Bel Harbor area but offers tons of options when it comes to accommodation and entertainment.

When talking of recreational activities, the place offers two waterfront parks, sports courts, and the famous Miami Seaquarium. The Key also hosts the famous Miami Tennis Tournament which turns the place into a hotspot for celebrities, important figures, and athletes.

Key Biscayne undoubtedly offers a lot of recreational activities, but there are few options when it comes to schooling and higher education. The families living in the area need to arrange for an everyday commute if they want their children to study at outstanding educational institutions. The place is also full of restaurants and shopping malls so you will never get bored if you love shopping. As you review the neighborhoods to live in, remember to check the local real estate news to stay informed of the available properties. Don’t forget to visit the beach when in the Key area as it offers quite a scenic view where you can go for a morning jog, swim, or stroll alongside the sandy shores for a calming experience. The island is one of the most secure neighborhoods in Miami and offers a lot of parks, recreational activities, and public transit options for the commute, but it might not be an affordable option for everyone.

Pinecrest

Pinecrest is a very different place from the usual Miami landscape of beaches and skyscrapers. This area is located in Miami-Dade county and offers a natural landscape. When living in Pinecrest, you will have to travel a few miles to visit the city. The place gives more of a village vibe, offers a lot of residential areas to live in, scenic beauty, and a plethora of parks for recreational activities and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. A notable mention is the R Hardy Matheson Country Preserve which offers you a mesmerizing view of the ocean’s edge while you ride your bike or stroll on the wavy walking pathways.

The community already living in Pinecrest is always welcoming new residents, giving newcomers a sense of respect, love, and affection. The community also extends its hands to help out in every situation. The security of the area is top-notch, thanks to the police who do their best to make it possible. Visiting parks is a great consideration for a day out with family and friends. These parks are never empty and are always hosting a few families out for a picnic.

Pinecrest Gardens can be called the community hub of the area as every community-led event is hosted at the place. A plethora of events are hosted throughout the year to celebrate different occasions and get-togethers. As you are living close to nature, you will have access to quality fruits and vegetables from the farmer’s market that is famous all over Miami. However, if you are looking for nightlife and other types of entertainment, Pinecrest might not be a viable option for you. The area is also not well-connected and you can experience difficulty in commuting by a public transport service.

Searching for a home in Miami can become a daunting task as you need to constantly keep a tab on properties that are put up for sale. To save time and obtain authentic information, you can get email alerts about new homes for sale in Miami from several online listings so you can make an informed and timely decision. If you want to enjoy a peaceful environment with your family, stay away from the city bustle, and provide quality education to your kids, consider moving to Pinecrest and becoming a part of a loving community.

Downtown Miami and Brickell

This neighborhood is the top growing neighborhood when it comes to the number of residents moving in each year. Undoubtedly, Downtown Miami and Brickell are perfect areas to live for professionals, entrepreneurs, and individuals who want to experience the authentic Miami lifestyle. Surrounded by concrete walls with a waterfront view, Downtown Miami has the best to offer. As the area is a popular destination for even tourists, you can easily find every restaurant, shopping mall, nightlife activity, and recreational activity you can think of. However, the prices of properties are very high as most people moving to Miami have Downtown Miami as their first preference. Downtown Miami is the center of the city, the only reason for the high property prices.

The Brickell area is often called the economic hub of the city as every major business and company is located in this area. The place is labeled as one of South Florida’s major financial districts and offers a variety of job opportunities, business options, and co-working spaces to establish your startup as an entrepreneur. While you review the neighborhood, don’t forget to stay in touch with reliable real estate agents in the area to get the best possible deals. As a major business hub, the area hosts a lot of companies doing international business. Besides offering business and work opportunities, the area does not stay behind when it comes to entertainment and recreational activities. The American Airlines Arena, City center, and Bayfront Park are some notable mentions to check out.

Unfortunately, the Downtown and Brickell areas restrict access to the beachfront as the area is always crowded. An easy way to visit the beach if you are living in the Downtown area is by using public transport services like the Metrorail so you can hit the beach within a few minutes.

The area is perfect for people working there as Florida’s traffic jams are no joke. You can get stuck while commuting to your office from other neighborhoods but if you live Downtown, using public transport will save time and decrease the stress of commuting. The place offers a lot of business opportunities, parks, and recreational activities, has great options for schooling, and has top-notch security. However, the prices of properties are increasing each day, making it quite difficult to secure a place to live.

Little Havana

Little Havana is an amazing place to experience the diversity of the region. The community living here is mostly Latin-American so you won’t be disappointed when dining at restaurants. People who love Salsa will have the best time living here. The area hosts many famous Salsa dancing places. Therefore, grab your Cuban cigar, put on a beach-inspired shirt, and experience this amazing area in Miami. The area gets its authentic Cuban feel as a lot of refugees migrated to the area in the early 1950s.

The cuisine offered by little Havana will make you fall in love with the place if you are a food enthusiast. Besides finding authentic Cuban food, you can also enjoy a fine dining experience in El Salvador, Colombia, and Nicaragua too. Not to mention the American cuisine. Little Havana has a lot of shopping places, making it a top choice for visiting tourists.

Little Havana does offer an authentic experience, but the area does experience a lot of issues in terms of security. You need to keep an eye out when moving around and ensure your safety by being street smart. Fortunately, the type of crimes committed are generally not violent and the area is relatively safe during the daytime. The families living in the area can choose from one of the best schools in all of Miami. Miami Senior High School, Ada Merritt K-8 Center, and Master Academy are some great considerations if you want to enroll your kid in quality education.

Entertainment areas and bars become full during the nighttime, especially on the 8th street where you can even find Cuban cigar shops for an authentic smoking experience. Little Havana is the home ground for the famous baseball team, Florida Marlins. Therefore, the baseball fans out there love the place as a plethora of game nights are hosted there. You can stay informed about the properties up for sale by checking online listings so you can grab the best deal out there. The place truly offers a great experience in terms of food, affordability, traveling, and most importantly, peace of mind.

Aventura

This place is gaining massive popularity as a perfect residential area that provides you with everything one requires. From quality educational institutions and recreational activities to unprecedented security, Aventura is a great city to move to. It’s located at the center of South Florida, is around 16 kilometers from Fort Lauderdale, and is recognized as the birthplace of the famous Aventura Mall. Now the mall has over 300 locations across the US. The place also offers a country club where you can spend time doing recreational activities and playing golf. However, when traveling to other neighborhoods in Miami, you will have to take the highway and drive for a few miles. The area is also very secure, walkable, and offers the best educational institutions for your growing kids.

We have tried our best to be comprehensive and provide you with authentic information so it becomes easier for you to make a choice. Still, the best way to pick a neighborhood is by visiting the area a few times during different seasons so you can experience the true vibe and make the best choice.