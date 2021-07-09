Top Low-maintenance Plants That You Can Easily Have At Home

We all love to come home to a beautifully decorated space, and it’s no secret that adding a touch of nature and greenery to your home goes a long way when it comes to decor. If you don’t have a green finger, then you’re lucky to live in the age of information where you can get everything you need at the click of a button. If you spend any amount of time on Pinterest or Instagram, then you must have been influenced by the boho style and decor photos you see everywhere on social media. One of the main traits of this style is having as many plants as your space can tolerate. Plants were once thought of as something that you added to your balcony or porch, but not anymore. Nowadays, you can add plants inside your home to give it a nice decorative touch and a positive vibe. Many people shy away from keeping plants in their homes because they don’t feel that they are capable of caring for them properly. On the contrary, you’ll be happy to know that many plants require minimum care and attention. In this article, we will introduce you to plants that do not need much maintenance and would be a great addition to your place.

1. Jade

A Jade plant retains water inside its leaves. So, if you happen to forget to water it, the plant will merely rehydrate itself. This process enables the plant to stay hydrated for up to a month. All you have to do is set reminders to make sure you never miss your watering date. Put your Jade plant beside a window, and water it whenever you feel the soil is dry or when your reminder tells you to.

2. Succulents

Imagine a plant that rots if you give it too much water. Yes, there is such a thing. Succulents need to be watered only 2 times a month. They are perfect for someone who is not used to caring for plants. There are different types of succulents, and according to the information found at Urban Organic Yield, there are actually up to 64 types that you can pick from. This means you have a wide variety to suit any mood, theme, or decor. Knowing a lot about the plant you want to get beforehand will allow you to have different variants at the back of your head so that it’s easier to place them perfectly around the house. Succulents are extremely convenient in size and also in their care, so you can place them in your home office, your kitchen, or even your bathrooms.

3. Bamboo

If you are looking for a tropical vibe and something you can grow with no soil at all, then we have you covered. All it takes to grow bamboo is to place the stalks in a large water vase and let them grow. Upgrade the vase when they grow super tall and outgrow it. Owners of bamboo plants also add pebbles to the vases, which is a very nice addition. Many people think that adding plants inside the house can be difficult to style, but we beg to differ. The green color can give you exactly what you need, without being too much on the eyes.

4. Tradescantia Zebrina

This is a plant that comes in wonderful color variations in case you do not want the entire apartment to have the same tone, or in case you already have a dominant shade inside the house that you would like to match. This plant is tolerant and forgiving when it comes to watering and has a purplish color that is vibrant and chic. You can deal with it as a separate piece of decor by placing it in bright light but not under a direct source and be careful of overwatering.

We all have hectic lifestyles and busy schedules. It can be really difficult to find the time to go home and take care of certain things at a specific time, even if it is as simple as watering the plants. This is why low-maintenance plants have the perks of owning plants without having to take care of them constantly. Many plant lovers started off buying only one or two plant pots, and now they have tens of plants inside their homes, and they do not all belong to the hard-to-kill collections. It might sound difficult or demanding at first, but in time you will see the relaxing effects of having plants, and soon you will find yourself longing to get home to your small sacred heaven. Plants will create an ambiance of peace and tranquility in your home with little to no effort.