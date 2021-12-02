The 4th Annual WE MADE IT OUT THE JUNGLE: VISION BOARD PARTY

[MIAMI] – THE WE MADE IT OUT THE JUNGLE : VISION BOARD PARTY is a three day spectacular event that will drastically improve your life in all aspects by creating vision boards to attain what you dream.

Attendees are prepared to change their lives by understanding you don’t get what you want, you get what you picture but also with help of professional speakers sharing strategies to overcome challenges, foster amazing relationships, create a clear purpose and create the mindset that will build success. Some attendees will also be hosted in mansions for the weekend.

Celebrity Speakers

This event features over 28+ professional and celebrity speakers from Trick Daddy, Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky, Stormy Wellington (Motivational Speaker), Joy (love and Hip Hop) Supa Cindy (99 JAMZ) Terrence Davidson ( hairstylist of Nicki Minaj) Angela Meadows (hairstylist of Serena Williams) and so many more all set to open your third eye, on how they all made it out of the jungle but how you to can do the same when you believe.

The jungle being a reference to any struggle.

The jungle experience includes a Red carpet arrival. There will be media interviews with Reginald Saunders, CEO of The Vision Board Party, Book Author, Clothing designer, BillBoard Music Writer and National Director of health and wellness company Total Life Changes on December 10th at 8:30pm

VIP Experience

3-Day Stay at Mansion

Free Drinks at all events

No Line wait at all events

20% off Reginald Saunders Newly released perfume

a free copy of Reginald Saunders new book DON’T LET FOOD CONTROL YOU

Free chef catered Meals ● To and from Transportation to all events

Platinum VIP Experience

3-Day Stay at Platinum Mansion

Reserved Front Row Seating

Dedicated Seating for the Saturday Night Dinner Experience

Early Access Entry to Scheduled Experiences

a free copy of Reginald Saunders new book DON’T LET FOOD CONTROL YOU

Daily Meals Provided with Seating Near Speakers

30% off Reginald Saunders new perfume

Exclusive Merchandise from the event

To and from Transportation to all events

PRICING:

General Admission : 199.00 , Discounted Price $111

Mansion Experience member: $1,500.00

Platinum VIP Experience – Physical Attendance $2,500.00

SCHEDULE:

DECEMBER 10TH 2021

VISIONARY SPEAKERS

LAVAN CATERING AND EVENTS

3861 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL 3331

EVENT STARTS AT 8PM-12 MIDNIGHT

DECEMBER 11TH 2021

VISIONARY SPEAKERS

MUSE

246 NW 54TH STREET MIAMI FLORIDA

EVENT STARTS AT 8PM-12 MIDNIGHT

DECEMBER 12TH 2021

PRAYER AND WORSHIP BRUNCH

6310 NE 2ND AVENUE MIAMI FLORIDA

EVENT STARTS 11AM-3PM

YACHT VISIONARY SPEAKERS

1200 NORTH OCEAN DRIVE BOAT DOCKS

8PM -12AM

COVID-19 RESPONSIBLE

The health and safety of event attendees, staff and vendors is most important. The WE MADE IT OUT THE JUNGLE Vision board Party is taking precautions to keep the event attendees, staff and vendors safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19