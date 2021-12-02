The 4th Annual WE MADE IT OUT THE JUNGLE: VISION BOARD PARTY
[MIAMI] – THE WE MADE IT OUT THE JUNGLE : VISION BOARD PARTY is a three day spectacular event that will drastically improve your life in all aspects by creating vision boards to attain what you dream.
Attendees are prepared to change their lives by understanding you don’t get what you want, you get what you picture but also with help of professional speakers sharing strategies to overcome challenges, foster amazing relationships, create a clear purpose and create the mindset that will build success. Some attendees will also be hosted in mansions for the weekend.
Celebrity Speakers
This event features over 28+ professional and celebrity speakers from Trick Daddy, Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky, Stormy Wellington (Motivational Speaker), Joy (love and Hip Hop) Supa Cindy (99 JAMZ) Terrence Davidson ( hairstylist of Nicki Minaj) Angela Meadows (hairstylist of Serena Williams) and so many more all set to open your third eye, on how they all made it out of the jungle but how you to can do the same when you believe.
The jungle being a reference to any struggle.
The jungle experience includes a Red carpet arrival. There will be media interviews with Reginald Saunders, CEO of The Vision Board Party, Book Author, Clothing designer, BillBoard Music Writer and National Director of health and wellness company Total Life Changes on December 10th at 8:30pm
VIP Experience
- 3-Day Stay at Mansion
- Free Drinks at all events
- No Line wait at all events
- 20% off Reginald Saunders Newly released perfume
- a free copy of Reginald Saunders new book DON’T LET FOOD CONTROL YOU
- Free chef catered Meals ● To and from Transportation to all events
Platinum VIP Experience
- 3-Day Stay at Platinum Mansion
- Reserved Front Row Seating
- Dedicated Seating for the Saturday Night Dinner Experience
- Early Access Entry to Scheduled Experiences
- a free copy of Reginald Saunders new book DON’T LET FOOD CONTROL YOU
- Daily Meals Provided with Seating Near Speakers
- 30% off Reginald Saunders new perfume
- Exclusive Merchandise from the event
- To and from Transportation to all events
PRICING:
- General Admission : 199.00 , Discounted Price $111
- Mansion Experience member: $1,500.00
- Platinum VIP Experience – Physical Attendance $2,500.00
SCHEDULE:
- DECEMBER 10TH 2021
VISIONARY SPEAKERS
LAVAN CATERING AND EVENTS
3861 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL 3331
EVENT STARTS AT 8PM-12 MIDNIGHT
- DECEMBER 11TH 2021
VISIONARY SPEAKERS
MUSE
246 NW 54TH STREET MIAMI FLORIDA
EVENT STARTS AT 8PM-12 MIDNIGHT
- DECEMBER 12TH 2021
PRAYER AND WORSHIP BRUNCH
6310 NE 2ND AVENUE MIAMI FLORIDA
EVENT STARTS 11AM-3PM
YACHT VISIONARY SPEAKERS
1200 NORTH OCEAN DRIVE BOAT DOCKS
8PM -12AM
COVID-19 RESPONSIBLE
The health and safety of event attendees, staff and vendors is most important. The WE MADE IT OUT THE JUNGLE Vision board Party is taking precautions to keep the event attendees, staff and vendors safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19
Connect
