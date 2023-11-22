Local News

The 43rd Annual Tamarac Turkey Trot 5k Kicks-Off Thanksgiving Morning

43rd Annual Tamarac Turkey Trot 5k

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac is excited to welcome more than 2,000 runners, walkers and trotters to kick-off Thanksgiving morning at the 43rd Annual Tamarac Turkey Trot 5K!

Traffic will be impacted. The race starts at NW 77th St. and Pine Island Rd. and moves south. It will then move east on NW 75th St., north on 80th Ave., then west on NW 81st St., before looping back to Pine Island Rd. southbound to the finish line. Roads along the course will be closed from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Event parking is limited. Parking is available at Tamarac City Hall, 7525 NW 88th Ave., until all parking spots are full. A free complimentary shuttle is available from Tamarac Walmart Neighborhood Market, 6931 NW 88th Ave., to the venue.

For more information about the race, visit www.Tamarac.org/SpecialEvents.

