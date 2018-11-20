Mother Daughter Brunch Aims to Strengthen Relationship

The 1st Annual “I Am My Daughter’s Keeper Brunch” Aims to Examine, Transform and Strengthen Mother Daughter Relationships

MIAMI – On Sunday, December 9, 2018, the 1st Annual “I Am My Daughter’s Keeper Brunch” comes to South Florida.

Event creators Sommer Walker-Davis, Director of Cultivate Growth, a local non-profit organization and Tiffany Ellis, CEO of Perennial Resolutions, a nationally recognized professional development company catering to minority talent will be hosting a transformative brunch and panel discussion.

As champions of personal development and enthusiasts for the empowerment of women, they’ve teamed up to create a space for mothers and daughters to partake in meaningful dialogue addressing the importance of their relationship.

“My relationship with my daughter made me a better woman, mother, leader and wife. And at the heart of every family is a woman. So, if we can offer support to women who will go on to birth and raise more women, we create a generational impact and that is what we were put here to do,” says Tiffany, event co-creator on the purpose of the brunch. “This brunch serves as a unique opportunity to bring mothers and daughters together to share experiences, insight and

information on nurturing interpersonal relationships so they know they’re not alone,” she continues.

“We’ve all been there at some point. As the mother of 2 young daughters, I’m navigating the hills and valleys of motherhood daily so for me creating this event is personal,” explains Sommer on why this kind of dialogue is important.

“I’ve come in contact with quite a few mothers and daughters who have expressed concern about strained dynamics during adolescence so when my business partner and friend Tiffany came to me with the idea, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” she continues.

Strong parental relationships are at the core of raising well-adjusted children and the catalyst by which strong communities are built. “I Am My Daughters Keeper Brunch,” will focus on one of the most transformative relationships a young lady will ever have that of the mother and daughter.

Tickets are $20/mother, $15/daughter and available for purchase here, and guests will be able to enjoy a spectacular southern style brunch catered by Juanita’s Kitchen at Leona’s Palace 2029 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL 33020 from 2:00pm -5:00pm

Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in candid discussion with Family Counselor and adjunct professor, Alison Davis along with other special guest speakers.

Sommer and Tiffany have also recently written books that aim to inspire and spark dialogue between mothers and daughters which will be available for purchase on the day of the event.