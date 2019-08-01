Thalia Baker Invites The City of Miami to her Juicy Kitty Launch Event

MIAMI – Sex In The City will be like no other! Are you living with a subpar sex life and you’re not sure how to spice it up?

Well, we have everything you need and more in a comfortable, safe, fun and overall sexy environment. Activities will include live body painting, live music, Hookah, small plates, cash bar, sex games, giveaways, and a showcase of NEW JuicyKitty Co. products.

This will not be your average evening out on the town, JuicyKitty Co. has taken sex education and the heat of the Miami party scene and combined them for a one night event of luxury.

Sex In The City is powered by serial entrepreneur Thalia Baker who also has future plans to host a string of events that enrich the culture of sex, diversity and women’s wellness.

Some of the products that will be on hand at this event include, organic feminie care essentials; Yoni Cleansing bar, tightening wand and the brand’s number one seller, the “JuicyKitty Detox”. JuicyKittyCo is also all natural with blended ingredients such as Lemongrass, Lavender, or Tea Tree Oil to name a few.

“I wish to create a welcoming atmosphere, good vibes and potential networking.” Sex In The City will mark as a time to become educated on selective wellness products and maintaining your inner “sexy“.

Come out and tune into your personal sexuality, discuss hot topics, twerk sip and shop during a night of amazing and alluring fun.

Sex In The City will take place on August 2, 2019 in Miami at Hippie Haven (450 NW 71st St, Miami) from 9pm to 2am.