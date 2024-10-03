MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Tenny Miller Live, a vibrant online TV broadcast, is thrilled to announce its launch from the terrace of the Alexander restaurant, Hotel Thirty-Nine, ’39 on the iconic Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay. This exciting new platform will connect Jamaica to its diaspora across 50 countries, promoting Brand Jamaica, supporting local businesses, and showcasing the island’s rich culture.

The Show will broadcast weekly, featuring engaging content that highlights Jamaica’s music, art, festivals, news, and lifestyle. The show will be hosted by the charismatic Tenny Miller and sometimes co-hosted by a local Celebrity. They will share stories, interview newsmakers, and explore the best of Jamaica.

Benefits to Brand Jamaica:

Global promotion of Jamaica’s culture, tourism, and products,

Enhance visibility for local businesses, artists, and entrepreneurs

Strengthen connections with the Jamaican diaspora

Benefits to Air B&B and small businesses:

Targeted advertising opportunities to reach the overseas market

Increased exposure to local accommodations, services, and products

The show is more than entertainment – it’s a bridge connecting Jamaica to the world,” said Tenny Miller host and creator.

“We’re excited to share our vibrant culture, inspiring stories, and talented artists with a global audience.”

“We are excited to launch Tenny Miller Live, which will not only promote local businesses but that which represents Brand Jamaica.

Join us for the launch of Tenny Miller Live on Thursday, October,24th on the terrace of Hotel Thirty Nine, Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, Montego Bay at 2 pm. Tune in weekly to experience the best of Jamaica from anywhere in the world.

Tenny Miller Live…and direct from Yaad.

Join the conversation on social media: