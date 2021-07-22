The Benefits of A Cash Discount Program and Why You Should Do It

A happy customer is a customer who keeps coming back to your business for more. A happy customer is a customer who is well looked after by the business owner and their employees. To keep your customers happy, you need to offer them what they believe is value for their money.

Keeping your customers happy is easy. In fact, it is much easier than you think. If you want happy customers and loyal customers, all you have to do is make them believe that your business is on their side. You need to make them see that your business is not all about the profit. They need to see that your business is the kind of business that cares about the customers interests and wellbeing.

One example of an effective way to do this is by offering a cash discount program in your store for the goods and services you sell. A cash discount program is simple. It works by offering your customers an incentive of saving a few cents or dollars (depending on the service charge involved) to pay cash instead of using a credit card for their purchases. A credit card service costs your business money. To maintain your profit levels, your business needs to offset that cost to your customer. The offset is done by charging your customers a surcharge if they choose to pay with a credit or debit card.

If there is one thing you can be sure of, it is this: Every customer that walks into your store wants to save money. They may not need the discount, but they will definitely appreciate the discount and if you gave them that option, they would snatch it up in a second. This is why a cash discount program works so well. Here are some of the other benefits to the program:

It takes the burden off your business by not having to deal with the monthly processing fees just to use the credit card system.

You keep your customers happy by offering them an additional discount on the original price for paying cash.

You keep your customers happy by not offloading the credit card processing fees onto their plate.

You no longer have to deal with processing fees anymore once all your customers have become familiar with this discount and start paying cash.

You give your customers an option of not having to pay any processing fees unless they really want to.

Making the switch to the cash discount program is easy and convenient, especially when you use a system like PaymentCloud.

Paying in cash eliminates the additional burden of having to deal with possible credit card fraud. In fact, it is a very effective fraud prevention technique.

Your cash discount program can be used to draw in new customers. Customers will always flock to the store if they know there is an additional discount waiting for them. Cash discount programs turn out to be a very effective marketing technique after all.

If you are ready to completely ditch those unnecessary credit card payment processing fees, visit this page for more information.