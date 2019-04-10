New Caribbean Radio Show for the South Florida Diaspora

SOUTH FLORIDA – Temperature is rising as the buzz reaches fever pitch surrounding the much anticipated launch of new Caribbean radio talk show: “Tenny Miller Live”.

Miller, the witty, sharp-tongued and deeply thoughtful host best known for redefining agriculture as sexy and hip, making it alluring to young and older listeners alike with the successful run of “Inside The Soil” Agricultural radio show on Bess FM Radio in Jamaica, will attempt to seduce a new generation of listeners with hot topics and current events with his new show.

The veteran broadcaster, formerly dubbed one of the most consequential and controversial Caribbean radio talk show hosts, returns to the South Florida Tri-County area.

Miller started out at WSRF 1580 AM radio, a station that catered primarily to an African-American /Caribbean audience. Following a brief stint at WSRF, Miller joined the team at Vibes 91.1 Caribbean Radio, where he co- hosted a daily talk show.

Despite Vibes underground status, Miller still managed to make mincemeat out of his competition on talk radio by capturing the number one spot among Caribbean talk show hosts on the USA East Coast.

The legendary talk show host is a bit of a Renaissance man, who has acted on stage, television and films, including the Jamaican Classic, The Rope & the Cross by Easton Lee, as well as Passion & Paradise, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Job Man of Patience for JIS TV Jamaica and Lorimar’s Production of Going to Extremes.

In his latest iteration as a radio host, Miller takes a fresh look at how news is presented, with a live audience. The audience is invited to share opinions on the news and hot topic of the day. One can also tune in live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and live chat.

The program’s host and guest will tackle current issues, as well as traditional topics of love, sex, health, relationships and family. In addition the weekly show will feature a recording artist or an upcoming artiste from time to time.

Miller will facilitate an interactive discussion each night free of an established agenda; allowing guests to advance a free- flowing inspirational, motivational and lively discussion to an organic conclusion.

You can come in studio at 8032 W. Mc Nab Road (near Broward Meat) or tune in to the weekly conversation this and every THURSDAY NIGHT, between 8-10pm on WZOP 92.7 FM Radio. Streaming live on FLEXX FM Live. YouTube Flex FM Radio, FaceBook @ Flex FM Radio, ON INSTAGRAM @FLEXXFMRADIO: @ TENNY MILLER LIVE on FaceBook, @TENNY MILLER LIVE on YouTube & INSTAGRAM or simply dial #641-552-8198 on your cellphone.

The show can also be heard on WZPP.96.1 FM Radio and YouTube @ WZPP RADIO.

Log on and Tune in.