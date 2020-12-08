Temporary Protected Status (TPS) Extended for TPS Holders Until October 4, 2021

[MIAMI] – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced a Federal Register notice extending TPS for beneficiaries under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations for El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan through Oct. 4, 2021.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM), stated, “This is wonderful news! Folks have been frantic and restless worrying about the January deadline. Today, TPS Holders and their families can rest easier after months of anguish. While we are relieved, TPS recipients need permanent and not temporary protection! FANM will continue to organize our members and fight for those in the Senate to pass The Dream and Promise Act. We will not stop until we have a path to permanent residency for all TPS holders!”

Florida is home to over 50,000 TPS holders from Haiti (~35,000), Honduras (~9,000), and El Salvador (~6,000). Over 2750,000 U.S.-born children in the U.S. have parents from Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Nepal, Sudan and El Salvador who have TPS.

We urge the Senate to act promptly to find a permanent solution for all TPS Recipients and their families.