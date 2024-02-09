by Howard Campbell

MIAMI – Amid frenzied expectation, Teejay launched I Am Chippy, his album, on February 8 at Circle House in North Miami.

The event attracted popular personalities such as Honorebel and Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami. They listened to songs from the 10-song project including Drift, its breakaway hit.

Before heading to Costa Rica for a show, the Jamaican deejay spoke about his hopes for I Am Chippy, which has Shaggy as co-executive producer. He feels no pressure to produce another Drift.

“I never really do di album to get a next Drift but it’s music an’ once you promote di music it will reach places,” the Montego Bay-born artist told South Florida Caribbean News. He added that Dip (with Tommy Lee Sparta) and Star (featuring Jaydon and Quada) have the potential to replicate Drift’s success.

Released early last year, Drift is Teejay’s biggest hit. It is currently #28 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop chart, and #33 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Teejay has earned praise from major urban platforms such as BET, which said he has “crafted a unique sound that resonates with audiences globally.”

The stocky artist is nominated in seven categories at next month’s International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA), to be held on March 22 at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

Recording Artist of the Year, Best Song and Best Crossover Song (with Davido) are three of the categories Teejay will contest.