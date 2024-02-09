Entertainment

Teejay’s I Am Chippy Album Release Party at Circle House

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 8 1 minute read
Teejay Album Release Party at Circle House

by Howard Campbell

MIAMI – Amid frenzied expectation, Teejay launched I Am Chippy, his album, on February 8 at Circle House in North Miami.

The event attracted popular personalities such as Honorebel and Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami. They listened to songs from the 10-song project including Drift, its breakaway hit.

Before heading to Costa Rica for a show, the Jamaican deejay spoke about his hopes for I Am Chippy, which has Shaggy as co-executive producer. He feels no pressure to produce another Drift.

Teejay I am chipy album release at circlel house

“I never really do di album to get a next Drift but it’s music an’ once you promote di music it will reach places,” the Montego Bay-born artist told South Florida Caribbean News.

He added that Dip (with Tommy Lee Sparta) and Star (featuring Jaydon and Quada) have the potential to replicate Drift’s success.

Released early last year, Drift is Teejay’s biggest hit. It is currently #28 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop chart, and #33 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Teejay has earned praise from major urban platforms such as BET, which said he has “crafted a unique sound that resonates with audiences globally.”

The stocky artist is nominated in seven categories at next month’s International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA), to be held on March 22 at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

Recording Artist of the Year, Best Song and Best Crossover Song (with Davido) are three of the categories Teejay will contest.

 

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Out Today (Sept 25) – Morgan Heritage ‘The Return EP’ + Brand New Video

September 25, 2012
Reggae and Dancehall Artist Mr Easy to Headline DMV 'White Out' Show

International Reggae and Dancehall Artist Mr Easy to Headline DMV ‘White Out’ Show

March 12, 2023

Miss Jamaica Florida Ambassadors embark on annual prize-winning trip to Jamaica

April 20, 2010
Will Smith inspires youths; performs live in Trinidad

Will Smith inspires youths; performs live in Trinidad

May 15, 2017
Back to top button