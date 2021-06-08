Bob Haircut Ideas That Deserve To Become Your Signature Hair Look

If you want to switch up your hairstyle, then a bob haircut is what you are searching for. This timeless hair look is extremely popular with women around the globe and there is a good reason for this. Bobs are versatile and can be easily adjusted to any ambiance. Besides, they flatter just anyone. It is just important to find your style. And our guide is bound to help you with this.

How Do You Define A Bob Haircut?

Probably, the first thing you should know about a bob haircut is that it has many variations. Though, all of these looks have several common features that define the bob. The length is usually short to medium with blunt ends that start a bit higher than the shoulder level and finish under the ear tips.

The Most Popular Bob Haircut Ideas For Every Preference

So that you could match the bob to your needs and taste, we have picked out different versions of this popular style below.

A Basic Bob

Not sure what type of bob is going to suit you best? You do not have to go for anything overly elaborate for the first time. A basic bob hairstyle will give you an opportunity to realize what works for you and what does not. So, once you try it, you will know how to adjust your haircut.

A Shaggy Short Bob

A shag is the trendiest way to wear a bob. The styling is utterly effortless, as all you have to do is to ruffle your mane with a hand. To enhance the texture, you can also apply several spritzes of a sea salt spray before drying your locks.

Choppy Layers

To elevate your bob, complement it with a choppy layered haircut. Not only will it give your hair more definition and body, but it will also make it movable and thus ample. That is why girls with thin, lifeless strands will appreciate this style a lot.

An A-Line Bob Hairstyle

With its slopy profile, an A-line bob cut will never go unnoticed. Thanks to a great difference in length between the hair around your face and in the back, the look seems high contrast and bold. That said, it is not very difficult to maintain and style.

A Curly Bob

Curly hair women can wear a bob too. Moreso, with their intricate hair texture, the style looks even bolder and edgier. Yet, if your hair is straight but you still want to try the look, then you should resort to perm or just curl your tresses with a curling wand or rollers.

A Uniform Bob Cut

Not all bobs should necessarily have strands of alternating lengths. Women who have thick and straight locks may want to go for a bob that has all of the strands cut at an even length. Because it seems more reserved and low-key than other bob styles, it is a perfect match for a professional environment.

Beachy Waves

Dreaming of the golden sand beach but the vacation does not loom on the horizon? You do not have to wait that long to rock a beachy wave look. Style your bob in relaxed waves that are usually created by the sea breeze and salty seawater and you will switch on the vacay mode immediately.

A Stacked Hair Bob

A bob with stacked layers in the back is a failsafe way out for women with hair lacking body and volume. If you are one of them, no worries. Stacked layers will work wonders for your hair. What is more, styling is also hassle-free. So, it is a completely win-win hair look.

An Undercut Bob

If, on the contrary, your hair is too thick and you want to reduce its bulk, then an undercut bob will be your savior. Even though your locks feel much lighter with it, visually they do not miss out on density and fullness.

With this information in mind, we are pretty sure that you will be able to nail the bob haircut with ease. After all, you may come up with your individual look, playing around with the style, shape, and length of the cut. And when you do not want to resort to drastic measures, remember that you can always upgrade your hair look with new hair color.