Tech Summit discusses harnessing technology in Miami Caribbean region

MIAMI — Miami Caribbean Code, a platform that facilitates education and resources to support the work of Tech entrepreneurs in the Miami- Caribbean region, is hosting its 3rd installment of the MC² Regional Tech Summit on June 24th.

Led by EP Enterprises, the event will engage the Miami Caribbean region in the emerging innovation ecosystem, and to harness technology to enhance disaster mitigation.

The Regional Tech Summit will bring together local and regional entrepreneurs to learn about exciting opportunities in the fields of science, architecture & engineering, and climate technology.

The MC² Regional Tech Summit will feature speakers, Andrew Quarrie of Jurnid, Mayor of Miramar Wayne Messam, Todd A. Moe of U.S. SOUTHCOM, Selwyn Cambridge of Ten Habitat, Christine Souffrant of Haiti Tech Summit, Reinaldo Borges of Borges Architects + Associates and Stanley Riguad Director of Economic Development of International Programs of Beacon Council just to name a few.

“Miami’s unique designation as “Gateway of the Americas” positions it to host a global workforce that can become a major asset that serves the regional tech ecosystem”, said Serge Rodriguez, Principal at Miami Caribbean Code- a platform that seeks to enhance Miami’s capacity for cross-regional Hi-Tech trade.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, Florida had the largest number of resident Caribbean immigrants in 2009, with 40 percent of the total Caribbean-born population in the United States. In addition, children in Caribbean immigrant families living in the U.S. accounted for 7.8 percent of all children living in immigrant communities.

Miami Caribbean Code believes that engaging these young people in Miami’s growing tech movement can have a positive impact on the economy and support the growth of a new generation of talented workers in Miami.

The MC² Regional Tech Summit will take place in the Miami Design District Palm Court located @140 NE 39th Street Miami, FL 33137 on June 24 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.