Team Unity is the Only Team Capable of Advancing St. Kitts and Nevis, says PM Harris

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has assured citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis that his Team Unity-led Administration is stronger than ever and remains committed to delivering the types of projects and programmes that will improve the lives and livelihoods of Kittitians and Nevisians.

Addressing the large turnout at Tuesday’s (March 6) town hall meeting held at the Sandy Point Community Centre, Prime Minister Harris said the coming together of the coalition movement has directly resulted in enhanced working relations between the Federal Cabinet and the Nevis Island Administration and has also led to improved economic performance.

The prime minister said, “Every year under your Team Unity Government, we have delivered a growth rate that is three times better than what Labour delivered in its last five years – that is a record. Under Team Unity, the Social Security has reported that more people are at work than ever in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis. Under Team Unity, Social Security reported 2,228 additions as contributors.”

The Team Unity Government, which encompasses three independent political parties in the People’s Labour Party (PLP), the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) out of Nevis, recorded a resounding victory at the polls in the General Elections of February, 2015.

Prime Minister Harris thanked Deputy Prime Minister and Political Leader of PAM, the Honourable Shawn Richards, for his unwavering support to the Team Unity Movement, noting, “I thank him and I will do all that I can to ensure his successful re-election as the undisputed champion for the people of St. Christopher 5. I will do all that I can to ensure that when the time comes at the end of my tenure as prime minister, the baton passes to the Honourable Shawn K. Richards.”

Dr. Harris further expressed gratitude to the stalwarts of the Team Unity Movement for placing their faith and trust in the coalition – a trust, he said, has led to the formation of the most successful Government in St. Kitts and Nevis to date.

“Tonight we are here celebrating because the voices of Mr. Politics (Wendell Dorsett), the voices of the Richard Caines’, the voices of the Carl Brown’s, the voices of the Sly Boncamper’s, the voices of the Ambassador Michael Powell’s and all the hundreds and thousands of people throughout St. Kitts and Nevis who came to believe in Team Unity – their voices echoed loud and clear on the 16th of February, 2015. Three years after I’ve come to say it has been a humbling experience to lead the best performing team in government in a long time,” Dr. Harris said to rousing applause from members of the audience.