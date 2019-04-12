By April 12, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Tastee Cheese and HTB Bun Sampling in South Florida – April 13th

SOUTH FLORIDA – The South Florida community is in for a real treat as Tastee Cheese and HTB Bun will be offering sampling  (and purchasing) opportunities for the Jamaican Easter tradition of Bun and Cheese.

Stop by the one of the following retail locations on Saturday, April 13th from 11am – 3pm:

BRAVO #13 SUNSET STRIP 8251 SUNSET STRIP SUNRISE FL 33322
BRAVO SUPERMARKET PEMBROKE ROAD 6767 PEMBROKE ROAD  PEMBROKE PINES FL
BRAVO SUPERMARKET MIRAMAR 6819 MIRAMAR PARKWAY MIRAMAR
BROWARD MEAT AND FISH LAUDERDALE  LAKES 3388 N STATE ROAD LAUDERDALE LAKES  33319
FESTIVAL #2 / PRESIDENTE SUPERMARKET 7346 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD LAUDERHILL 33319
BROWARD MEAT AND FISH MCNAB 8040 W MCNAB ROAD NORTH LAUDERDALE
FRESCO Y MAS #304 1531 NW 40TH AVENUE LAUDERHILL 33313
PRESIDENTE#21 18350 NW 7TH AVENUE MIAMI FL 33169
PRESIDENTE#35

3108 S UNIVERSITY DRIVE MIRAMAR FL 33025
PUBLIX #629 19955 NW 2ND AVENUE NORTH MIAMI BEACH

Posted in: Local News
