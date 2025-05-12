Tasha T’s Tribute to Strong Single Mothers

by Howard Campbell

TORONTO, Canada – Mother’s Day, a hallowed time when women are shown respect by their children, family and society. For Tasha T, there is a special place for the single mom who struggled from the day she gave birth.

They inspired Only A Woman Knows, a song the Jamaican-Canadian singer co-wrote with Paul Wright who also produced the track, which was released in 2011.

“It was based on a worldwide trend that I’ve noticed. In addition, a high percentage of relationships, no matter how beautiful they may seem at first, tend to go sour with the birth of the child,” Tasha T noted. “Mostly, the highest percentage of those relationships are young women. In most instances the fathers tend to disappear and leave the mother to navigate single parenthood.”

Tasha T, whose parents are Jamaican, added that, “This song is a tribute to all single mothers and a call to the children to appreciate their sacrifices and strength.”

Only A Woman Knows is one of two songs the roots artist recorded saluting mothers. The other is Mother of Creation, which came out in 2024.

She was moved to write that song — produced by Silver Diamond Productions — after a moving experience.

“The inspiration to write Mother of Creation, was when I witnessed my niece giving birth to her first child. It reminded me of the unbearable pain that we must feel when bringing forth a child,” Tasha T recalled. “It was tears of joy to know that God is the ultimate source of life and that he has the power to create it. This song has many messages and one of the main ones is that by any means necessary we need to protect the little children and the mothers of the Earth, who are the foundation of creation.”

A mother of two sons, Tasha T credits her mother Karen Dunkley with instilling a sense of racial and Jamaican pride in her six children.

“The relationship with my mother is a unique bond that we share and is unbreakable. My mom is a great mother. She is loving, caring, nurturing, supportive and strong. She is my best friend and means the world to me,” she stated. “From the start, she taught us about Rastafari and our roots and culture. Not to mention, how to pray and about the Bible. “