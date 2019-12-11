Tarrus Riley – Kryptonite

Tarrus Riley continues to talk about his love and respect for all women worldwide. Although some interactions may cause headaches, he is keen on sharing his love for women of all shades and nationalities.

KRYPTONITE is the second single off a game-changing new project from Tarrus Riley and Grammy-Nominated Producer, IzyBeats.

Magic came from an unexpected collaboration between the two and gave birth to a new EP called BLEM (Blending Life’s Experiences Musically). Available for streaming and download on your favorite music platform.