CORAL GABLES – Janet Henfield-Green, senior vice president and market manager of commercial lending at Marquis Bank’s Aventura branch, was elected treasurer of the Greater North Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Janet’s executive role at the Greater North Miami Beach Chamber is an example of how Marquis Bank devotes time and resources to strengthen community connections and support economic development in South Florida,” said […]