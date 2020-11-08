Broward County News Conference with Mayor Holness on Tropical Storm ETA

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Broward County held a news conference on Tropical Storm ETA with Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness on November 8th 2pm.

Broward County Emergency Management Division and emergency response partners continue to monitor Tropical Storm Eta as it approaches South Florida.

All of Broward County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, and coastal Broward (east of I-95) is under a Hurricane Watch.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 hours. No storm surge is anticipated, and no evacuation has been ordered.

According to the National Weather Services’ 7AM Advisory, ETA has moved slightly to the south, but the large storm system is expected to bring heavy rain bands and strong wind gusts to Broward County, with the strongest impacts Sunday evening through early Monday morning as it passes over the Keys.

Any change in the speed or trajectory of the storm may affect the impacts of the storm experienced by Broward County residents.

Status

All of Broward County is under a Local State of Emergency

All of Broward County is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Flood Watch

Portions of Broward County east of I-95 are under a Hurricane Watch, meaning hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area

Expected Impacts

The strongest impacts will be felt Sunday night and Monday morning

Rainfall will be significant with potential for localized flooding

Isolated tornados are possible

Beach erosion and dangerous rip currents are expected along the east coast