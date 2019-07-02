Perfect Day at CocoCay Vinfolapse

Royal Caribbean International’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas is set to redefine private island destinations.

After a $250 million transformation, Perfect Day is the ultimate combination of thrill and chill.

This unrivaled private island, only available to Royal Caribbean guests, provides an array of distinct adventures and iconic features from, the tallest waterslide in North America, Daredevil’s Peak to Oasis Lagoon, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean — one-of-a-kind experiences that will top any bucket list.