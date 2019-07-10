Estelle – Lights Out

The new video for “Lights Out” by Grammy Award winning entertainer Estelle has premiered on May 16.

The sultry reggae track is off of her 2018 Lovers Rock album.

Directed by Estelle and Denzel Williams, the video was filmed in Australia and showcases Estelle in an intimate hotel room as she sings the song’s flirty lyrics.

Filmed with sensual lighting and a decadent aesthetic, the visual perfectly matches the songs smooth and erotic vibe. Prior to the release of “Lights Out”, Estelle recently completed the West Coast leg of her ‘Estelle Experience’ tour with dates in Las Vegas, Sacramento and Oakland following her East Coast run back in February where she hit New York, Philadelphia, DC, Atlanta and Nashville.