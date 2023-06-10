Tamarac To Host Annual Juneteenth Celebration Featuring Family-Friendly Entertainment

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac invites the community to an evening of fellowship, food and fun at the annual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 16, at Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St. at 7 p.m.

This year’s festivities feature a dance presentation from Ashanti Cultural Arts, song selections from vocalist Dileesa Arach, a Nigerian welcome performance by “Nana Kete” of the African American Cultural and Social Club of Kings Point, and a live musical performance from Motown Magic, a Motown-inspired four-man band.

Additionally, guests can visit local vendors and food trucks offering a variety of tasty mobile eats. Festivities for children include educational hands-on arts and crafts activities, inflatables and face painting. The celebration will be hosted by Cherolyn Davis, founder of GIRLfessionals, Inc., a professional networking organization for women entrepreneurs.

In observance of Juneteenth, the City of Tamarac will be closed for business on Monday, June 19. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S.

The event is free and open to the public.