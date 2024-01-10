Local News

Tamarac Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With A Family-Friendly Resource Fair

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Resource Fair

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac, in collaboration with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Chi Psi Omega Chapter, invites the community to celebrate the life and contribution of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Resource FairTamarac’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Health Resource Fair & Family Fun Day will take place at Tamarac Park, 7501 N. University Drive, on Saturday, Jan.13, at 10 a.m. Poet Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughns will host the celebration, which includes a performance of the National Anthem by vocalist Zipporah Hayes and contemporary musical selections by E.J. & Company.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of family-oriented activities, delicious bites from on-site food vendors and a kids’ zone filled with inflatables and games. Plus, Broward County’s Human Services Department will provide free educational and health-related resources.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Health Resource Fair & Family Fun Day is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.Tamarac.org/SpecialEvents or call the City of Tamarac’s Parks and Recreation Department at (954) 597-3620.

Please note that the City of Tamarac will be closed for business on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of the holiday.

 

 

