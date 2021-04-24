Broward County Launches $53 Million Emergency Rental Assistance Program

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Renters in Broward County seeking relief from past due and unpaid rent and utilities may qualify for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) launched today by the Broward County Commission. With a $53 million grant from the U.S. Treasury, Broward County hopes to help stabilize housing and provide greater peace of mind to its most vulnerable renters.

The program will provide eligible households with up to 12 months of rent and utility assistance. Plus an additional three months if funds are available. And, if it’s determined the extra months are needed to ensure housing stability.

Funds must be used to reduce the household’s past due rent and/or utility bills before future payments can be made. Once past due amounts are reduced, future payments for up to three months at a time can be considered. The program will not provide funds to residents already receiving federally funded rental assistance provided for the same time period.

To be eligible, a household must be renting a unit, apartment or house within Broward County. And, include at least one individual who:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median

To learn more about the program, eligibility requirements, household income, and to apply, visit Broward.org/RentAssistance call 888-692-7203. Applications will be accepted from eligible renters or owners/landlords on behalf of renters as long as the funds remain available. Funds will be paid directly to landlords and utility companies.