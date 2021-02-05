Tamarac Celebrates Black History Month

[Tamarac] – In celebration of Black History Month, the City of Tamarac’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of opportunities to learn about Black history and culture in February. All events are family friendly, engaging and educational.

Event Schedule:

Movie in the Park event, featuring “Black Panther” on Friday, February 5, at the Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $5 per space, which can accommodate up to six household members. Each registered space receives one free snack bag. Registration is at https://tamarac-movie-in-the-park.eventbrite.com.

Story Walk event, featuring “We All Belong,” by Nathalie and Alex Goss on Saturday, February 13, at Waters Edge Park, 7508 NW 61st The event starts at 10 a.m. Each child will receive a free book while supplies last. In addition, Bianca Ukah and Kamiesha Anderson-Wieder, authors of the book “Binky the Mermaid: The Fin-Tastic Race,” will be at the event.

Black History Month Celebration: Speakers + Entertainment + Art, With A Virtual Lecture by Dr. Marc Lamont Hill on Friday, February 26, at the Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th . This event features a keynote virtual presentation by African American scholar, journalist and activist Dr. Marc Lamont Hill. This will be shared on a large screen. Attendees will enjoy live poetry by Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughn. Performances by Delou African Dance Ensemble and cultural art displays. Black community leaders will also be honored. Masks and social distancing are required. Attendees must pre-register to reserve a 12×12-foot viewing space at https://tamarac-bhm.eventbrite.com.

“Quilting: A Historical Perspective Through Art,” a virtual guided workshop entitled on Saturday, February 27, at 10 a.m. George Gadson, a world-renowned, South Florida-based artist, will guide participants through the creative process of crafting their own quilts. In addition to, exploring the Black historical tradition of storytelling through quilting from slavery to the present day.