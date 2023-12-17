Tamarac City Commission Appoints Morey Wright As Vice Mayor

TAMARAC – During the City of Tamarac’s Dec. 13, Regular City Commission meeting, the Tamarac City Commission unanimously voted to appoint District 2 Commissioner, Morey Wright, as the City’s Vice Mayor.

As Vice Mayor, Morey shall serve as acting Mayor in the absence of the Mayor. He will serve for a one-year term.

Morey has served on the Tamarac City Commission since November 2022. During his time in office, he has represented the City of Tamarac as a Voting Delegate for the 97th Annual Florida League of Cities Conference. Morey also served as Chair of the Auditor Selection Committee.

“I’m honored to be appointed as Tamarac’s Vice Mayor,” said Morey. “I am excited to continue to work with the Commission, residents and community members to develop meaningful programs and initiatives that will positively impact Tamarac and ensure that our City remains a vibrant and thriving community for all.”

Morey is a University of Florida alumnus, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Morey also earned two master’s degrees in business and government from Johns Hopkins University.

Professionally, Morey is an Executive at a South Florida-based e-commerce company. He also owns a small business that consults on digital technology and marketing.