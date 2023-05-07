Tamarac Celebrates Its 60th Incorporation Anniversary with a Series of Festive Community Events

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 60th incorporation anniversary with five city-wide events.

Tamarac will kick-off the celebration, Saturday, May 20, with the annual One Tamarac Multicultural Festival, the main event. Neighbors, families and friends can enjoy a fun-filled outdoor evening at the Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St., from 5-9:30 p.m.

Live Entertainment

Festivities include musical entertainment from international recording artist Paul Anthony and the Reggae Souljahs and Grammy-Award-winning artist, Tomasito Cruz and the Tomasito Cruz Band. The evening will conclude with Tamarac’s first-ever laser light show. Video highlights of the 2022 One Tamarac Multicultural Festival are available online.

Dive-In Movie

Festivities continue with a Dive-In Movie at the Caporella Aquatic Complex, 9300 NW 58th St., on Friday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a viewing of “Finding Nemo,” while making a splash down the waterslide, at the sprayground and pool. The program begins with family-friendly pre-movie lawn games, including a hula hoop contest, cornhole, Connect 4 and more.

July 4th Celebration

Following the poolside celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, neighbors, family and friends can show their patriotic pride at Tamarac’s annual All-American Celebration. Held at the Tamarac Sports Complex, entertainment begins at 6 p.m., with an outdoor concert featuring the Original Studio 54 Band, a commemorative art unveiling by Tamarac’s Public Art Committee, great food and family-friendly fun. The evening will close with incredible fireworks display under the stars. Photos of the 2022 All-American Celebration are available online.

Party Like It’s 1963

The birthday bash continues with members of the Tamarac Senior Program, Partying Like It’s 1963. On Wednesday, July 12, at 11:30 a.m., at the Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W. Commercial Blvd., members will enjoy a 1960s-themed birthday extravaganza and cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Tamarac’s founding year.

An old-fashioned field day, fit for 1963, will conclude the city-wide incorporation celebration at the Vintage Family Fun Day, on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Mainlands Park, 4500 Monterey Drive. The program begins at 10 a.m. Neighbors, families and friends will enjoy lawn games, live music and a one-mile family fun walk.

Founded by developer Kenneth E. Behring and officially incorporated on July 19, 1963, Tamarac has grown from a single-home community for retires to a diverse and vibrant City. Tamarac stretches 12-square miles in western Broward County and is home to nearly 72,000 residents and 2,000 businesses.

For more information about the 60th Anniversary Celebration, visit www.Tamarac.org/60Years.