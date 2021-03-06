Talented Recording Artist Answele Looks ‘In Control’ With His Debut EP

[New York] – Answele shows his readiness to storm the music industry as he releases his debut EP titled “In Control.” The project produced by Young Pow Music, highlights the fast-rising artist blessing the ears of music lovers in different parts of the world with 7 amazing tracks. Answele delivers an amazing mix of party vibes, motivational, and inspirational tunes, solid ingredients needed to make a great day.

Every now and then throughout history, there are moments when a star shines. In addition, there is a special glimmer, which provides people with hope and reassures the world of a better tomorrow. This has been the story of Answele. Providing his family with that glimmer of hope and a path to a brighter future.

Today Answele shares that glimmer of hope with the world via his project. ‘In Control’. Throughout the EP you are able to hear the growth. In addition to the messages that there is “No Limit” for Answele and he is only “Going Up”, messages that will resonate with listeners globally.

Answele discovered his passion for music at a tender age. Growing it and honing his skills from as far back as he can remember. Over time nurturing his musical career amidst struggles and adversity.

Humble Beginnings

The native of Barnstaple in Trelawny, Jamaica had a humble beginning, to say the least, with his childhood experiences pushing him to maturity more quickly than other children his age. However, he has been able to turn these rather not-so-good experiences into inspiration for his songs, telling his story through music to inspire his listeners and also celebrate success with song like “Jah Is In Control”.

The life-altering car accident in 2012 that caused him to lose those precious memories was a major setback to his career. However, he has continued to rebuild, channeling his energy towards replenishing and finding new sources of inspiration, a claim substantiated with the release of “In Control.”

Track Listing

The EP is distributed by Ghetto Youths International and the tracks on the project include:

Turn it Up Jah Is in Control Remix feat Chronic Law No Limit Sunshine feat. I-Octane Everlasting We Going Up Serious

Producer Sean ‘Young Pow’ Diedrick

Answele is currently working with Grammy-winning producer Sean ‘Young Pow’ Diedrick with whom he has released multiple singles to date including Stayed, on the Destiny riddim, and Turn It Up. He’s also working Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley who produced the track “Everlasting” on the project”. His single “Jah Is In Control” Remix featuring Dancehall heavy-weight “Chronic Law is gaining heavy traction on the local airwaves and Answele has also garnered regular rotation in countries such as Italy, England, and Switzerland.