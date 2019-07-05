Symposium to Highlight Unique Offerings Black Media Provides

SOUTH FLORIDA – The 4th Annual “Get To Know Black Media” Symposium is set to highlight unique offerings Black Media provides especially in the diverse South Florida marketplace.

In its fourth year, the symposium will convene at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137, on July 24, 2019. Doors open at 8am.

The focus of the symposium will examine all aspects of Black media and digital media from the culture to the reach.

Symposium Guest Speaker – Jamarlin Martin

Attendees will be blown away by this year’s keynote speaker. It is none other than the phenomenal, Jamarlin Martin of Moguldom Media.

Jamarlin is the founder and CEO of Nubai Ventures and the creator of the GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin’s podcast.

A pioneer and thought leader in digital media, he grew Moguldom Media Group into a multiple-brand digital media and entertainment platform, selling three brands to Urban One NASDAQ: UONEK.

Dubbed a ‘digital powerhouse’ by Jet Magazine, Jarmarlin has been listed in the Ebony 100 list of most influential African Americans, and his insight and acumen have been hailed in press including Inc. Magazine; OZY Media, who described him as an “Emperor of Digital Media”; Digiday and Fortune’s David and Goliath column.

Highly respected in the digital media industry, he has received the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2015, amongst many other noteworthy awards.

“The goal of this (symposium) is to highlight Black Media. To provide agencies with information on new opportunities in our market and to make sure that BOMA is considered the expert in regards to reaching the black community,” explained Melissa Hunter Davis, BOMA Events Chairwoman. We will open them (agencies) up to the opportunities that we have within our group and with others who may not be associated with us but are in the same field.”

The 2019 Get to Know Black Media Panels

Advertising Campaign Activations

How to Craft Your Messaging to be Inclusive

Power of the Purse: Marketing to Black Women

The symposium has evolved from a one panel discussion at Florida Memorial University to the current day-long, five-panel discussion.

Since 2015, the symposium has enlightened advertisers and agencies on African-American consumption habits.

Past attendees have been The Wow Factor, RBB, Sonshine Communications, Freez Frame Media, Baptist Health, Adrienne Arsht Center, Armstrong Creative Consulting, KricKrack Media, Pantin/Beber Silverstein Advertising, MGill and Associates, U.S. Department of Transportation and Nielsen.

See also: Symposium discusses value of Black owned media

BOMA was formed in 2015 to bond forces of common interest for the promotion, development, longevity, empowerment, and financial stability of Black-owned media in South Florida.

Additionally, BOMA is committed to accuracy in reporting while providing the market we serve with fair and balanced coverage.

Registration is required to attend BOMA’s annual symposium on July 24th. Click here to register