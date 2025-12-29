Sustainability Programme Highlights at Caribbean Airlines

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO — Caribbean Airlines recently hosted an employee sustainability recognition event. This reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to responsible operations while celebrating the employees and teams driving its sustainability programme forward.

The event reinforced how, through strong employee engagement and alignment with global sustainability standards, the airline continues to strengthen its environmental, social, and operational sustainability efforts.

Employee Sustainability Leaderboard Challenge

A key highlight of the event was the recognition of participants in the Employee Sustainability Leaderboard Challenge. This was an internal initiative designed to encourage engagement, innovation, and accountability across departments.

The Operations Division was congratulated as the overall champion of the challenge. Additionally, nine MVPs were recognised for their exceptional contributions and commitment to promoting sustainable practices.

Caribbean Airlines Acting Chief Executive Officer, Nirmala Ramai, congratulated employees for their dedication and leadership. She noted that the success of the sustainability programme is driven by the passion and commitment of its people. She emphasized that consistent actions taken by employees are essential to advancing the airline’s sustainability goals and building a resilient future.

Sustainability Pillars

The event underscored the airline’s broader sustainability pillars, including Education, through initiatives such as the Caribbean Airlines Career Caravan. As a flagship education programme, the Career Caravan has engaged over 100,000 students across the region. It inspires young people and increases awareness of career opportunities within aviation and related fields.

Caribbean Airlines remains committed to advancing its sustainability journey. The airline empowers employees, invests in education, and embeds responsible practices throughout its operations for the benefit of customers, communities, and the wider Caribbean.