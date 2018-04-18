Surinam Airways Remains Committed to Guyana Service

MIAMI – Surinam Airways remains committed to serving the Guyana market even with the announcement by another major air carrier, American Airlines, that it will introduce service from Miami to Georgetown later this year.

Questioned today about the future of Surinam Airways service between the United States and Guyana, the airline’s general manager for North America, Henk Fitz-Jim said that “SLM remains committed to our service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana. Not only are we committed to maintaining the current three flights weekly but are actively considering adding another flight,” Fitz-Jim said during a discussion forum Tuesday at the airline’s office here.

However, Fitz-Jim disclosed that SLM has taken a decision not to offer this year its seasonal service between Orlando, Florida and Guyana which it has offered between June and September each year for the past three years.

“As we look at our network of routes we have decided to drop our seasonal service from Orlando with a view to increasing service on more critical routes. So, it is against this backdrop that we are contemplating adding an additional Miami flight each week. We are also looking at some long-term plans that include the possibility of offering service from New York, among other destinations,” the airline official said.

Fitz-Jim disclosed that during 2017 there was a healthy growth in passenger traffic between Miami and Guyana with an average on-time departure of 85 per cent and an extremely low rate of delays and cancellations.

“We are happy with the quality of service we provide on our network of routes and in particular the Guyana route especially since we are the only airline offering non-stop service between Florida and Guyana at this time. We know how convenient this service is for our customers and we are listening to their feedback. That is why we are looking at an additional flight,” he said.

Fitz-Jim is encouraging travelers to Guyana for the Christmas season to book early so as to ensure they can be accommodated on flights during the high season. He also indicated that SLM will continue to offer the first piece of luggage, not to exceed 50 pounds, free of cost in addition to a hot meal for passengers while in-flight.

Surinam Airways is to take possession next month of one new B737-700 aircraft which will be put into service on its various routes including Guyana, and an additional B737-700 later this year, he disclosed.