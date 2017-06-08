Surinam Airways reintroduces service from Orlando to Guyana

ORLANDO –Surinam Airways announced today the reintroduction of its seasonal service between Guyana and Orlando, from July 1st to September 29.

The airline will offer once weekly service on Saturdays leaving Cheddi Jagan International airport at 8.15 a.m. and arriving Sanford International at 12.45 p.m. On return the flight will leave Sanford at 2.15 p.m. arriving in Guyana at 6.45 p.m.

In making the announcement, the airline’s general manager for North America, Henk Fitz-Jim said that this is the third year the airline is providing seasonal service between Orlando and Guyana in response to the needs of the Guyanese American community in Central Florida.

“Surinam Airways is once again responding to the demand for travel to and from Guyana and Central Florida during this period when schools are closed and many are taking the opportunity to have a vacation,” Fitz-Jim said.

Passengers will be entitled to one free piece of checked luggage not to exceed 50 pounds and one carry-on piece. The airline will use one of its 737-300 aircraft on this route. Fitz-Jim advised that the introduction of the service to Central Florida will not affect the three weekly flights the airline currently offer-Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays- between Miami, Florida and Guyana.