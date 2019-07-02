Bahamians Growing their Business through Airbnb’s Experiences Platform

Airbnb and the Tourism Development Corporation of The Bahamas host a series of events to promote Experiences to local entrepreneurs

Nassau, Bahamas – Airbnb and the Tourism Development Corporation of The Bahamas partnered to host a series of events aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs to grow their business by leveraging Airbnb’s Experiences platform which is now available to Bahamain hosts.

The events, which included a Train the Trainer Program, an Entrepreneurship Lab, and a Town Hall meeting, were designed to connect the online platform to key stakeholders in the country, specifically those invested in the sustainable development of the tourism industry in the Out Islands.

Airbnb invites locals with a one of a kind activity to apply to host an Airbnb Experience for guests to explore.

Airbnb Experiences offers new ways for small entrepreneurs to market their time, experiences and talents. In the past, it was difficult for individuals to market and sell independent experiences to travelers.

Airbnb has now given Bahamian Experiences entrepreneurs access to their global network, connecting them to the millions of travelers who use the Airbnb platform.

Airbnb Experiences in The Bahamas immerse travelers in the community with activities led by locals that provide visitors deep dives into Bahamian food, cays, arts, islands, and culture. Janet Johnson, CEO of the Tourism Development Corporation of The Bahamas said “Experiences ‘a game changer’ for those Bahamians who offer unique experiences, to gain more exposure to visitors who are booking through Airbnb.”

“Airbnb, through its Office of Healthy Tourism, is excited to work with the Tourism Development Corporation of The Bahamas to highlight locals, sustainable tourism, and ensure that Bahamians, especially those in the Family Islands, are at the helm of the benefits of a robust tourism industry that is local, authentic, diverse, inclusive and sustainable,” stated Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb Campaign Manager for Public Policy and Communications in the Caribbean and Central America.

The Train the Trainer program, held on June 24, 2019 educated trainers on the changing demographics of travelers and travel trends. Held in conjunction with BahamaHost, the session also informed trainers on the Airbnb Experiences onboarding process, with an aim to inspire future Airbnb Experience hosts, especially those in areas less frequented by tourists such as the Out Islands.

The Entrepreneurship Lab, held on June 26, 2019 took place in Nassau and was live streamed to include participants in the Out Islands. The focus of the event was to gather entrepreneurs from varying sectors, where they learned how to leverage the Airbnb Experiences platform to grow their existing businesses by sharing their passions and unique insights as locals with guests.

These events afforded diverse hobbyists and professionals an opportunity to learn how to utilize Airbnb Experiences to create an additional revenue stream for their businesses and connect with more guests.

The myriad of entrepreneurs who participated in the events included those in the farming community in Eleuthera, Abaco, and Andros respectively known for its pineapple, medicinal Neem trees, and coconuts.

Attendees also included a rock climber who rappels a seaside cliff, a body painter from Marsh Harbour who paints on top of his boat deck, a couple in their 60s who have preserved the artisan craft of creating Junkanoo costumes, among many others.

Such unique entrepreneurs speak to the potential experiences dispersed around the many islands of The Bahamas and the various opportunities for guests to more sustainably embrace Bahamian culture.

Locals with a one of a kind activity are invited to apply to host an Airbnb Experience and offer their talents and expertise for guests to explore.

These efforts align with Airbnb’s Office of Healthy Tourism which is committed to ensuring that as tourism becomes a larger portion of economies around the world, local people and the communities they live in are the primary beneficiaries of tourism.