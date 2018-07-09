Summer Travelers Have Options of Daily Flights to Jamaica From US

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With the summer season upon us, Jamaica is ready to welcome travelers with daily airlift from primary and secondary markets throughout the US.

For the period May through December of this year, Jamaica secured a total of 1,629,637 scheduled airline seats from various US gateways to Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) and Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ).

“Last year, increased airlift amounted to a total of 1,494,124 air seats, helping Jamaica’s tourism sector earn in excess $3 billion in revenue,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “This year, we anticipate even more earnings given the large number of direct flights from various US gateways. This will meet the growing demand of travel to Jamaica, significantly benefiting both travelers and our tourism partners.”

Flights and charter services to Jamaica May to December 2018 from:

NORTHEAST

New York (JFK)

· Caribbean Airlines, Daily to MBJ and KIN, through December 31

· Delta Air Lines, Daily to MBJ, through December 31

· JetBlue Airways, Daily to MBJ, through December 31

· JetBlue Airways, Daily to KIN, through December 10

New Jersey (EWR)

· United Airlines, Daily to MBJ, through August 20

Philadelphia (PHL)

· American Airlines, Daily to MBJ, through December 31

Washington DC (IAD)

· United Airlines, Saturdays to MBJ, through August 20

Baltimore (BWI)

· Southwest Airlines, Daily to MBJ, through December 31

· Spirit Airlines, Daily to MBJ, through December 31

Boston (BOS)

· JetBlue Airways, Saturdays to MBJ, through December 29

· Delta Air Lines, Saturdays to MBJ, through August 25

SOUTHEAST

Miami (MIA)

· American Airlines, Daily to MBJ and KIN, through December 31

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

· Caribbean Airlines, Daily to MBJ and KIN, through December 31

· JetBlue Airways, Daily to MBJ and KIN, through December 31

· Spirit Airlines, Daily to MBJ and KIN, through September 10

· Southwest Airlines, Daily to MBJ, through December 31

Orlando (MCO)

· JetBlue Airways , Daily to MBJ, through October 27

· Southwest Airlines, Daily to MBJ, through August 6

Atlanta (ATL)

· Delta Air Lines, Daily to MBJ, through December 31

· Delta Air Lines, Daily to KIN, through September 1

Charlotte (CLT)

· American Airlines, Daily to MBJ, through December 31

MIDWEST

Chicago O’Hare (ORD)

· American Airlines, Saturdays to MBJ, through August 18

· United Airlines, Saturday to MBJ, through August 20

Chicago Midway (MDW)

· Southwest Airlines, Daily to MBJ, through August 6

Detroit (DTW)

· Delta Air Lines, Saturdays to MBJ, through August 25

WEST

Dallas (DFW)

· American Airlines, Daily to MBJ, through August 20

Houston (IAH)

· United Airlines, Daily to MBJ, June 7 – August 20

· Southwest Airlines, Daily to MBJ, through August 6

Los Angeles (LAX)

· American Airlines, Friday to Monday to MBJ, through August 17

Vacation Express Charter Services to Montego Bay

· Atlanta (ATL), Thursdays, May 24 – August 9

· Cleveland (CLE), Saturdays, May 26 – June 30

· Dallas (DFW), Mondays, July 9 – August 6

· Nashville (BNA), Mondays, May 28 – July 2

· Pittsburgh (PIT), Saturdays, July 7 – August 4

Vacation Express and Apple Vacations Charter to Montego Bay

· Cincinnati (CVG), Sundays, May 27 – August 5

Apple Vacations and Funjet Vacations Charter to Montego Bay

· St. Louis (STL), Saturdays, May – December

· St. Louis (STL), Wednesdays, June 6 – August 1