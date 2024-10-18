Summer Holidays in Italy: The Best Tips and Destinations for an Incredible and Relaxing trip

When it comes to great holiday destinations, many people tend to not look further than Italy. The Beautiful Country, as several magazines and tourism experts are used to call it, in fact, reserves to its visitors many different attractions, from bucolic landscapes to dreaming beaches and, finally, great cities full of history and ideal both for young couples, families with children or for a holiday with friends.

For many people, Italy is the ideal destination for the so-called trip of a lifetime, thanks to its historical heritage and to the many options that the country cherishes for the millions of tourists that every year are visiting it. It’s safe to say that, under many points of view, tourism is the main lever for Italian economy, making the protection of its sites paramount not only for their historical weight, but also for their contribution to national revenue. While planning an ideal summer holiday in Italy, many destinations can come to mind. For this reason, we are presenting you with our personal top with the best destinations to visit for a dreamy, incredible and relaxing trip.

Sicily

Sicily represents for many the ultimate summer destination not only when looking upon Italy for their trips, since this amazing island presents the best blend between culture, history, and natural beauty. Sicily offers stunning beaches, where turquoise waters meet astonishing cliffs or white sand. Trekking lovers can consider the idea of exploring Mount Etna, Europe’s largest active Volcano, or the ancient Greek temples in Agrigento. Sicily also offers many charming cities such as Taormina, Catania and Palermo, while one of the main highlights of the island, except from its seaside and the brilliant culture, is surely the cuisine, with exquisite sweets such as cannoli or delicious street food like arancini. You can visit Sicilyintravel for a more in-depth look at this island’s beauties and attractions.

Amalfi Coast

Another iconic place to visit in Italy is the Amalfi Coast, enriched with towns like Positano, Ravello and Amalfi itself. Due to the presence of several structures and resorts, the Amalfi Coast offers the perfect combination of total relaxation, thanks to the services they offer, and adventure. Crystal clear waters, hidden coves, and lush landscapes make the Amalfi Coast a dream on Earth. There are also several itineraries and activities to which you can take part to in Amalfi, such as a hike along the Path of the Gods for panoramic views.

Sardinia

One of the most admired summer holiday in Italy is Sardinia. This island is particularly famous for Costa Smeralda, well known worldwide for its luxurious resorts and for the amazing waters surrounding them. Costa Smeralda is the perfect spot for those seeking a high-end yet peaceful holiday, being one of the top-tier choices for celebrities and politicians from all over the world. Among the best things to visit while in Sardinia, we can mention La Maddalena Archipelago or the ancient Nuragic Sites, in order to catch a glimpse into Sardinia’s fascinating history. The island is also the perfect place for water sports and coastal drives.

Puglia

The much-loved heel of Italy’s boot is a sun-drenched region that boasts both coastline and countryside charm, being ideal for every category of tourist, regardless from their actual exigences. We highly recommend you visit Alberobello and the iconic Trulli houses, or spend a day in the city of Lecce, well known for its vibrant attitude and for its architecture. Gallipoli is the ideal place to spend a relaxing day on the beach, thanks to their quietness and absolute beauty.