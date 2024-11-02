Resilience and Unity for Caribbean Tourism Month 2024

WASHINGTON DC – As the Caribbean celebrates Caribbean Tourism Month (CTM) in November, Teri Helenese, Director of State-Federal Relations and Washington Representative for the Governor of the United States Virgin Islands, has emphasized the vital role resilience plays in the region’s socioeconomic development.

Kicking off on Friday, CTM 2024 unites the Caribbean under the theme, “ONE CARIBBEAN: Building a Resilient Future” – a Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) call to strength, unity, and sustainable growth forthe region’s tourism sector.

“Caribbean Tourism Month is more than a celebration; it’s a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Caribbean people, echoing the tenacity of visionary leaders like David Hamilton Jackson and Shirley Chisholm, and the power of our regional cooperation;” said Helenese, a native Virgin Islander from St. Croix who traces her roots to Trinidad and the Eastern Caribbean. “Our communities and our tourism industry alike have proven their resilience through unprecedented challenges. From rebuilding in the wake of the devastating hurricanes to weathering the impacts of the global pandemic, the Caribbean has repeatedly demonstrated that resilience is woven into our identity.”

A self-described proud West Indian-American, Helenese underscored the vital connection between tourism and the region’s economic development, noting that recovery is not only a community endeavor but also a strategic priority for sustainable progress. “Tourism is at the heart of our economic engine, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with our sister nations, is committed to fostering a future where tourism thrives alongside the well-being of our people,” she added.

Organized by the CTO, CTM 2024 will highlight the Caribbean’s cultural richness, natural beauty, and shared commitment to sustainable growth. Throughout November, activities across the region will showcase the Caribbean’s advances in tourism, spotlighting its critical role in promoting economic stability, employment and linkages. Activities will also reinforce the Caribbean’s collective dedication to creating a sustainable future, with tourism and environmental stewardship at the forefront.

Helenese concluded, “The Caribbean’s story is one of perseverance, innovation, and unbreakable ties to one another. Caribbean Tourism Month reminds us of the strength we have when we work together to build a resilient and prosperous future for all.”