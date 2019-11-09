Jamaica Secures Airlift arrangements Post Thomas Cook with Condor Airlines

Princess Hotels & Resorts set to break ground in Hanover, Jamaica

LONDON, United Kingdom – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett has secured airlift arrangements with Condor Airlines as part of efforts to lessen the impact of the recent collapse of Thomas Cook.

Following a meeting with Oliver Feess, Manager announced that ground will be broken in Hanover for the 2000 room Princess Hotel and Resort by year end.

The announcement follows a meeting with chairman of the hotel chain, Mr. Robert Plana on Wednesday, November 6th at World Travel Market in London.

“Today we met with Chairman of Princess Hotels who will be in Jamaica next Monday for meetings to finalize arrangements for ground breaking and commencement of construction within the shortest possible time.

We are anticipating that construction will begin in the first quarter of next year given that all the developmental approvals have been completed and 18 months after, the first 1000 rooms will be ready to be opened,” said Minister Bartlett.

Princess Hotels & Resorts is a hotel chain specialising in holiday and urban hotels in top class tourist resorts. Founded in 1967, it is ranked eighth in the Spanish market, with 3.700 employees and 19 establishments, offering 7.140 rooms.

Earlier this year, the Spanish hotel chain committed to investing US$500 million in the construction of 2,000 rooms in Hanover.

Minister Bartlett added that, “We have been in dialogue with Princess for quite a while and my last visit to FITUR in Spain culminated in the announcement then, that they had acquired the properties in Green Island in Hanover and that they were ready to start construction as soon as possible.

Time elapsed and the necessary approvals have been sought through our local authorities and planning agencies and we are satisfied now that they are fully ready to begin operations.”

Currently, Jamaica’s room stock is 32,000. Under the 5x5x5 growth strategy, the aim is to have 15,000 additional rooms by 2022.

Speaking on the significance of the addition of these new rooms, Minister Bartlett says that “Hanover will have, when we add the component in Negril, along with the Grand Palladium, Round Hill and Tryall, close to 6000 rooms. This is very significant as this development will bring Hanover very firmly into the mainstream of the accommodation subsector in tourism.”