SumFest Mizik 2024 Kicks Off Haitian Heritage Month

MIAMI – The SumFest Mizik 2024 Festival marks the commencement of Haitian Heritage Month, announcing their return in 2024 with the theme “Bigger Than Us,” heralding a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture, music, resilience, and commitment to global unity. Set against the backdrop of the vibrant beats of Soca, Kompa, and Dancehall, originating from Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica & other islands, the festival will take place on Saturday, July 7th, at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park (4020 Virginia Beach Dr, Miami).

Originating in Haiti and now finding its home in South Florida for the 2nd year, SumFest Mizik is a beacon of cultural expression, drawing over 10,000 attendees in 2023. This year’s event promises to transcend entertainment, embodying a movement toward healing and communal support, particularly for the Haitian community.

SumFest Mizik’s mission is to connect Caribbean communities to the global stage through memorable experiences that honor and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the islands. They aim to promote cultural unity and provide soulful musical experiences that resonate with diverse audiences while fostering environmental stewardship and community engagement.

SumFest Mizik Festival is collaborating with the AfriKin Foundation and The Big Blue and You Foundation for this year’s festival. These collaborations embody a unified commitment to fostering a vibrant, secure Caribbean region. They envision a brighter future that can address various aspects of community development and environmental protection through the fusion of music, arts, ocean conservation, and sustainability.

Performing Live

Attendees can expect an unforgettable experience with a diverse lineup featuring internationally acclaimed artists such as Soca sensation Kes The Band, Shenseea, Tony Mix, Andy Beatz, KAI, Kreyol La, VAYB, Nulook, Harmonik, DJ Killerz, DJ Ted Bounce, DJ Mario, DJ Puffy, DJ Bullet, DJ Marz, Don Hot, Dro x Yani, Fatima, Rutchelle, Kanis, JPerry, Roody Roodboy, Tafa, Troubleboy, and some guest surprises.

Attendees will delight in the abundant Caribbean and international cuisine, beverages, and artistic creations that amplify the celebration of Caribbean culture and pride. It’s the quintessential cultural immersion, uniting the diverse elements of the Caribbean for an unforgettable experience.

Carl Philip Desmornes, one of the founders of SumFest, Mizik, expressed enthusiasm for the festival’s mission: “As we kick off our ‘Bigger Than Us’ campaign, we invite all stakeholders to join us in this endeavor to promote unity and support for the Caribbean community.”

Key Partnership

Alfonso Brooks, the founder of AfriKin, expressed profound gratitude for the partnership with SumFest Mizik Festival, emphasizing its role in uniting the diverse cultural tapestry of Miami. “It is an immense honor to align AfriKin with SumFest Mizik Festival, a beacon of hope and harmony for the Caribbean community and beyond,” Brooks stated. He praised the festival’s dedication to showcasing Caribbean culture and the arts and highlighted its significant impact. SumFest Mizik Festival 2024 promises to be a landmark celebration of Caribbean culture, resilience, and unity.

Cultural Celebration

“Danni Washington, co-founder of Big Blue and You expressed her excitement about the festival’s commitment to unity and cultural celebration. ‘SumFest Mizik is not just about music; it’s a platform for global connection and environmental advocacy,’ said Washington. ‘We are thrilled to collaborate and inspire the next generation to become stewards of our ocean.'”

2024 Sponsors include:Digicel, TRACE, Hennessy and Sunrise Airways.

For further details and ticket purchases, please visit SumFest Mizik’s official website at https://tickets.sumfestmizik.com/.