Strategies for Sustainable Tourism in the Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) kicks off 2025 with its new Sustainable Tourism in Action quarterly webinar series. The first webinar, entitled “Sustainable Tourism in Action: Measuring and Reducing Carbon Footprints in the Caribbean” will take place Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m. ET. The event will be co-hosted by Sustainable Travel International (STI).

Climate Resilience

The event builds on the Caribbean’s continued advocacy for climate resilience, following discussions at the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. Small island developing states face unique challenges, especially those related to climate change, and this webinar aims to equip tourism stakeholders with actionable tools and strategies to measure, manage, and reduce their carbon output.

“Tourism is vital to the Caribbean, but climate change directly threatens this industry,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of CTO. “We must take action now to develop a more sustainable, resilient tourism industry if we expect to ensure the region’s future prosperity. Through this webinar series, we aim to inspire stakeholders and decision makers to join us in creating a more sustainable Caribbean.”

The webinar will introduce participants to Sustainable Travel International’s Carbon Calculator Tool. It will explore how to measure carbon in real life. The session will also highlight why this tool is important for creating sustainable tourism strategies. Attendees will also benefit from expert insights and practical examples from the region and beyond.

Sustainability in Tourism Conference Speakers

Key speakers include Regis-Prosper, who will deliver remarks on the urgency of sustainability in tourism, and Paloma Zapata, CEO of Sustainable Travel International, who will provide insights into carbon measurement tools. Information presented by UN Tourism representative Virginia Fernandez-Trapa will contextualize the global climate framework, linking the outcomes of COP29 to the Caribbean’s specific challenges and opportunities.

In addition to an interactive exploration of the Carbon Calculator tool, a case study will be presented by Dianille Taylor-Williams with the Ministry of Tourism of St. Kitts and Nevis. Taylor-Williams will showcase how local businesses have successfully implemented carbon reduction practices.

The session will end with an open discussion. Narendra Ramgulam, the CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Consultant, will moderate it. This will give attendees a chance to share their experiences, insights, and practical ideas for sustainable tourism. Participants will gain practical knowledge on integrating sustainability into their operations while fostering a collaborative spirit across the industry.

Webinar Series

This webinar is the first in a four-part series. It will cover topics about sustainability and resilience in Caribbean tourism. This series matches the CTO’s 2025 theme, “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism.” It shows the organization’s commitment to making the region a leader in sustainable travel. The goal is to encourage innovation and resilience in the tourism sector.

Attendees can register for the event, which will be held over Zoom.