Motivational Speaker to Conduct Customer Service Excellence Seminar in The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas – Bahamian International Motivational Speaker and Talk Show host Spence Finlayson, will be conducting his highly acclaimed “Customer Service Excellence Seminar “ in Nassau on Monday April 24th at the Cancer Society of the Bahamas from 12 noon to 4pm.

Finlayson also known as a “Customer Service Evangelist” has conducted this seminar in over 14 foreign countries including Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Barbados, the Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, St. Croix, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Testimonial

Just recently, one of his former clients reached out to him on Linkedin, Mr Michael Nanton, a former executive at St. Vincent Telephone Company, a Cable and Wireless company said, “Mr. Finlayson, the sessions that you gave at the Grandview Hotel for us were exceedingly well received. I am still on top of the world and getting better.“

Finlayson said, “Customer service is so much more than providing support for your customers. In today’s highly competitive marketplace, companies must look at all the interactions that a customer has with their brand, both online and in-person. It can quickly become very complicated and intricate when you consider the total customer journey and start to think about the relationship between customer service, success, experience, and care.”

According to a recent report by Microsoft, 96% of consumers worldwide have stated that they consider customer service to be an important factor in their choice of brands. Service has become such a differentiator in recent years that many companies are adopting new corporate structures and customer –facing strategies to remain competitive.

Customer Service Seminar Topics

Customer Service Excellence Seminar will provide its attendees with real life recommendations for providing excellent customer service. For example:

Make sure that all customer-facing staff know your products or services well;

Never let emotions overtake the desire to have a customer walk away happy;

Be responsive and timely with your follow-up communications;

Knowing the names of your regular customers humanizes the relationships;

Take time to educate your customers about the services and value you offer;

Companies interested in having their employees participate should email [email protected] or call 242-601-4291.