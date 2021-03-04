Staying financially stable during recession

Many people these days struggle to become more financially stable. But from where and how to start creating a financially stable life? The crucial moment to consider is how much money you have available, the expenses, and how much is left for savings. It may seem challenging and exhausting, but with a little planning, you can achieve stability and take control of your finances.

1. Make a list of all your sources of income

The first step in budgeting is to assess the money flow. Track your income over a specific period to get a good idea of ​​how much money you dispose of and the way you handle the budget. If you have a stable job, you may already have a good idea of ​​your income. If you work irregular hours, a few part-time jobs, as an independent contractor, or for a commission, however, your earnings may vary from week to week.

Then determine how much money each source of income makes. Be aware that the numbers may change from month to month, and factor this variable into your monthly budget to be ready for a short week or two. If you live with your partner and try to combine your assets, remember to add your partner’s income.

2. Look for ways to increase your income

Budgeting certainly requires cuts and sacrifices. But a good budget can also include additional income. Having more money can help you increase your savings while paying for your daily expenses.

Look for a part-time job that you can do next door. Just make sure that the hours and type of work you do will not reduce your regular/main job.

Sell ​​old items that you don’t use and don’t really need soon. Host a garage sale or consider selling these items online (like eBay) to maximize your income potential.

If your partner or children (assuming they’re old enough and still living at home) are able to work, ask them to contribute to your family budget.

You might have heard of Forex. It’s a financial market where millions of people worldwide earn a decent income by trading currencies. Well, Forex trade is a pretty good option enabling you to navigate these uncertain times. The trick is to benefit from the volatility of prices and take your piece of a pie. Make sure to go for a regulated broker, and you are on a good way to become a successful trader.

Define an appropriate period. If you try to set yourself a long-term, ten-year budget, you may be frustrated with the lack of visible results. The same could be true if you expect to see an increase in profit after just a day or two. Instead of setting unreasonable deadlines, try using a measurable time frame, like weekly or monthly planning.

3. Create a monthly budget plan

Create a monthly budget plan like paying your income taxes and utility bills or sparing money for an upcoming vacation. Consider having two separate budget plans to account for each expense variable. Be prepared to adjust your monthly and/or annual budgets as and when situations arise.

4. Create an emergency fund

Along with your budget for daily fixed expenses, you should also make an effort to set aside money for emergencies and other infrequent expenses. Having a financial safety net in an emergency can help you feel more in control of your life.

Set aside the money you would use on a costly splurge (say, a big shopping trip once a month) and put it in your saving account.

Your emergency savings should serve you as a supporting tool when paying all of your day-to-day expenses for several months if needed. It will take time to save so much money, but with a little planning and a few small sacrifices along the way, it’s doable and well worth it.