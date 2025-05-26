Statement from Best of the Best Music Fest On Isolated Incident

MIAMI – Official Statement from the organizers of the Best of the Best Music Fest:

“We are aware of the recent shooting incident that took place in the vicinity of Bayfront Park where the Best of The Best Music Fest was taking place. It is an unfortunate situation; however we want to make it absolutely clear this incident had no connection to the Best of the Best Music Fest. The individual involved was not a patron of our event, and the occurrence did not happen on the festival grounds.

This isolated incident did not disrupt our event in any way. The show continued without a glitch, and our attendees enjoyed an incredible night of Caribbean Music and culture in a safe environment.

For 19 years, Best of the Best has proudly remained incident-free, a testament to our commitment to safety and our ongoing partnership with the City of Miami and law enforcement. We are grateful for the unwavering support from the city and our community of fans who help us create a safe, family-friendly environment.

As one of the leading Caribbean Music Festivals in the world, safety is and will always be our top priority. We thank everyone who continues to celebrate Caribbean culture with us in peace and unity.”