All State of Florida Supported COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Close for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

TALLAHASSEE – On Wednesday, July 29, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that all state-supported drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, in anticipation of impacts from potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe. All sites have free standing structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds, and could cause damage to people and property if not secured.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to impact Florida with heavy rains and strong winds arriving to South Florida as early as Friday. The sites will remain closed until they are safe to reopen, with all sites anticipated to be reopened at the latest by 8 a.m., Wednesday, August 5.

Testing sites supported by the Florida Department of Health in Broward County at Lincoln Park in Fort Lauderdale, Mitchell Moore Park in Pompano Beach, Mullins Park in Coral Springs and Vista View Park will close at the end of the day on Friday, July 31 and will remain closed until they are safe to reopen, with each site anticipated to reopen on Tuesday. August 4.

As the storm passes through regions of the state, sites will reopen on a rolling basis to ensure Floridians are able to receive reliable and accessible COVID-19 testing. Testing site re-openings will be posted on FDEM’s social media, Facebook and Twitter page.

Prior to testing sites closing, symptomatic Floridians are encouraged to receive a self-swab test at state-supported drive-thru testing sites. Symptomatic individuals will be prioritized and receive results within 72 hours.

While sites are closed, individuals are encouraged to follow all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the recent Public Health Advisory issued by the Florida Department of Health.

A list of all state-supported testing sites can be found at https://floridadisaster. org/covid19/testing-sites/.