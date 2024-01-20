State Minister Alando Terrelonge to Engage Jamaican Diaspora on “Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks”

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Hon. Alando Terrelonge, will join Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, in a conversation on Diaspora Affairs at her monthly on-line town hall meeting, Lets Connect with Ambassador Marks.

The upcoming edition of Let’s Connect, will be held on January 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm EST and persons wishing to participate can access the meeting on Zoom via ID: 880 3643 1269 Passcode: 720998 or Click here: ZOOM

Minister Terrelonge will use the opportunity to engage with the Diaspora and to discuss with them aspects of the government’s policy on the diaspora as well as to answer any concerns. The Minister will also use the forum to update members of the Diaspora on plans for the bi-annual Diaspora conference which will be held in June in Jamaica.

Harmony Cove Development

Ambassador Marks shared that she will also be joined by the CEO and Director of one of Jamaica’s largest investors, Tavistock Group, Mr. Christopher Anand.

He will give an update on the US-billion dollar Harmony Cove development in Trelawny which is expected to break ground this year. When completed this development will be the biggest investment in Jamaica’s tourism industry.

Harmony Cove Development will include several luxury hotels, world-class golf courses, a luxury spa, marina facilities, commercial development, and private residences.

The venture is being jointly executed by Tavistock Jamaica Inc., a subsidiary of global private investment company, the Tavistock Group, and the Government of Jamaica.

Connecting with Ambassador Marks

Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks, enables members of the Diaspora to communicate in an interactive manner directly with the Ambassador and her guests, about matters of interest to them and to be updated on the Government’s policies and programmes, as well as the Embassy’s activities.

The programme also features distinguished guests, including Jamaican and US government officials, key players in various local and international organizations and leaders of the Jamaican Diaspora. The forum will be streamed live on Ambassador Mark’s social media platforms.