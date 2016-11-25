Michael Lee Chin Challenges Jamaica’s Government Bodies

Michael Lee Chin says Jamaica’s Government Bodies must improve service to meet 5-in-4 goal

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Michael Lee Chin gave a rousing speech at JAMPRO’s “Business Facilitation Partners Engagement Forum” on Thursday, November 24, 2016 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

The forum explored challenges being faced by the Jamaican government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and solutions to remedy blocks that may impede investment and trade in Jamaica.

Michael Lee Chin challenged those in attendance to improve their services to encourage economic growth and opportunities for Jamaicans.

He explained that organisations should make goals that support Jamaica’s journey to growth by improving service delivery, and emphasised accountability as necessary to meeting the 5-in-4 growth target.

Mr. Chin along with other members of the Economic Growth Council (EGC) such as Mrs. Paula Kerr-Jarrett, Hon. Hugh C. Hart, O.J, and Secretariat members Maureen Denton and Shani Nembhard were in attendance to show their support for JAMPRO’s business facilitation initiative.